Number of crime incidents in Haryana drop marginally

Haryana witnessed a 1.32 drop in overall number of crime incidents in May 2019, as compared to corresponding period of last year.

Haryana's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk, in a release here, said the number of 'crime against person' incidents have dropped to 3,022, which is 1.32 per cent lower than the 2018 figure of 3,062.

The numbers of kidnapping and abduction incidents decreased to 362 in May 2019 from 542 in May 2018, attempt to murder to 81 in 2019 from 101 in 2018, culpable homicide to 3 from 8, abetment to suicide to 60 from 69, criminal intimidation to 271 in 2019 from 284 in 2018, thefts to 2,144 from 2,226, snatching to 201 from 242 and dacoity and robbery to 99 from 114 in the comparable period.

However, the number of incidents related to rape, under section 376 of the IPC, went up to 156 in May 2019 from 128 in May 2018, as per the data shared by Virk on his Twitter handle.

He said the state has recorded a total 3,013 crime incidents related to property in May 2019, which is 3.78 per cent less as compared to 3,127 incidents during the corresponding period of previous year. Virk said that police administration was taking effective steps to eradicate drug menace.

The ADGP said Haryana police registered 44 cases and arrested 60 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Fatehabad alone under a special drive against drug peddlers in June. To keep a check on the organised crime, the ADGP said there would be intensive patrolling and crackdown on gangster, besides seizure of illegal weapons and drugs by the police teams.

