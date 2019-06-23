'Register case against Muncipality chairperson for suicide of

The opposition UDF Sunday demanded that the register a case against the of a local muncipality for allegedly refusing to grant a the ownership certificate for his new auditorium, leading to his suicide.

of the opposition in the assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, who visited the family of the at in the district and offered them all support, also demanded that municipality chaiperson K P Shyamala be removed from the post.

"In this matter, a case must be registered against the municipal under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. and the government should remove the from the post," Chennithala told reporters.

Section 306 of IPC deals with the abetment of suicide.

The 49-year-old Nigeria-returned Sajan Parayil, who had spent about Rs 16 crore for the auditorium, hanged himself at his home on June 18 after the municipality refused to grant him the ownership certificate for his project.

Sajan's wife had given a statement to police that the permission for the building was delayed due to the 'high handedness" of the

The High Court on Friday took up a Public Interest Litigation on its own over the suicide of the businessman, which it described as "painful", and issued notice to the government, asking for an explanation by July 15.

The court also came down heavily on alleged red tape still prevailing in the system.

The high court general's note said there were reasons to think the "adamant posture" of the municipality was the reason for the man to commit suicide after he invested a huge amount of Rs 16 crore for his own business.

There are also reasons to think the municipality had dragged the matter for reasons best known to them, it said.

The businessman's suicide had created a furore in the Assembly on June 19, with the UDF staging a walkout, dissatisfied with Pinarayi Vijayan's reply.

Vijayan had assured that strong action would be taken against those responsible for denying the permission.

The had on Thursday suspended four officers of municipality in Kannur in connection with the suicide.

