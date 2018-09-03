Odisha allots land for 38 investment projects

The government Monday approved of land to 38 investment projects worth Rs 50,819 lakh with employment potential of 4,479 persons, an said.

An High level Land Committee chaired by A P Padhi gave the nod for land to the 38 investment proposals, the said.

A total of around 71 acre land was allotted in industrial estates of Khurdha, Chhatabar, Analapatna, Deras, Mancheswar, Rasulgarh, Andharua, Janala and Bhagabanpur to 38 units.

These units are in sectors like vegetable and oil refinery, instant pasta, vermicelli and sweet potato, of boats, launches, barges, tugs, chemical tanks machine conveners, seeds processing, of garments, packaged drinking water, etc, they said.

The directed officials to ensure that 100 per cent of the land allotted is utilized in the industrial works for which it is given.

Padhi asked the investors to make recruitment from more particularly in the sectors like food processing, and apparel making.

Chief Managing (Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation) Sanjay Singh said the projects which got land allotment, would bring investment of around Rs 50,819 lakh with employment potential of 4479 persons.

