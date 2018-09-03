Deepika Padukone to return in next 'xXx' film: director DJ Caruso

Deepika Padukone's Unger will be back for another adventure in Diesel-starrer "xXx" franchise, director DJ confirmed Monday.

The fourth in the franchise will also star Chinese Roy Wang, he said on Twitter, welcoming him to the franchise.

An Indian fan wrote back asking whether Deepika will be a part of the film, replied with a "yes" and added that they were working on the script.

"xXx: Return of Xander Cage" marked Padukone's Hollywood debut.

In May, had expressed a desire to shoot a Bollywood style dance number, featuring Padukone, for the end credits of his upcoming

"I want to end 4' with a Bollywood dance song. Led of course by @deepikapadukone. Lungi Dance? Something new? Caruso had tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)