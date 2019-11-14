Odisha CM congratulates Dutee Chand for being named in TIME

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated sprinter Dutee Chand for being named in the TIME 100 Next list of most influential persons in the world and extended her best wishes.

The chief minister said the state is proud of her achievements.

"Congratulations ace sprinter from #Odisha @DuteeChand for making it to @TIME magazines #Time100Next list of influencers who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism. #Odisha is proud of your achievements. Best wishes," Patnaik said in a twitter post.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated Chand for her achievement.

"Congratulations to @DuteeChand, the fastest woman of India, on being shortlisted in the esteemed Time 100 Next 2019 list. May she always sprint her way to glory on and off the track," Pradhan tweeted.

Chand has been named in the TIME 100 Next, an expansion of the TIME 100 list of the most influential persons in the world.

The list, an initiative of TIME magazine, highlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism etc.

Dutee had won two silver medals -- 100m, 200m -- at Jakarta Asian Games and had become the first Indian woman sprinter to win gold at the Universiade in Napoli, where she competed in 100m,



She was invited by the IAAF to compete at the women's 100m event at the Doha World Championships in September but could qualify for the semifinals, fading in the heats after clocking 11.48s.

