3 killed in as motorcycle rams into truck in UP

Three persons died, when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck near here, police said on Sunday.

Sachin (29), Ravi (30) and Rajiv (32) died in the accident that took place on Saturday night at Nugpur Navada village, they said.

The deceased were returning from after attending the cremation of one of their acquaintance, they said, adding that the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)