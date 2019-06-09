JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sudan's protesters launch general strike after crackdown

Jagan,Ahamed win for TVS Racing:Ann Jennifer takes top honours
Business Standard

3 killed in as motorcycle rams into truck in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Mau (UP) 

Three persons died, when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck near here, police said on Sunday.

Sachin (29), Ravi (30) and Rajiv (32) died in the accident that took place on Saturday night at Nugpur Navada village, they said.

The deceased were returning from Varanasi after attending the cremation of one of their acquaintance, they said, adding that the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 18:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU