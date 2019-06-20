Odisha govt increases retirement age of contractual doctors

In a bid to overcome doctors' crisis in the state, Thursday decided to increase the retirement age of physicians for contractual engagement in various state-run hospitals.

"The retirement age of contractual doctors will be increased from 68 years to 70 years," Health and Family Welfare said.

Addressing a meeting attended by chief district medical officers, the said CDMOs and district collectors can recruit contractual doctors and paramedics, if required.

He also asked the CDMOs to submit a report to the Health department on the number of vacant doctors' posts in state-run hospitals by July 15.

Of the 6719 sanctioned posts of doctors in the state, only 513 posts remained vacant. However, what has caused problem for department is that many doctors remain absent without informing the government.

"We will no more tolerate this type of absence," Das said asking CDMOs to initiate legal actions against those doctors who indulge in such practice.

He said the nodal officers of health and family welfare department will visit the districts every month and take note of service delivery at all government hospitals.

The suggested the CDMOs to encourage patient to receive medicines and get free of done at the government hospitals.

He also said the CDMOs must ensure that all the medical equipment run smoothly and timely repair of machines.

The minister also cautioned the CDMOs that the "Dana Majhi" incident of 2016 is not repeated anywhere in the state.

Majhi, a poor tribal of district, was forced to walk with the body of his wife on his shoulders for 10 km after being denied a hearse by authorities at the district headquarters in Bhawanipatna.

