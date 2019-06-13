Minor boy held for creating fake Facebook profiles of Odisha politicians

-
A minor boy was on Thursday arrested on the charges of duping people by creating fake social media accounts in the name of politicians and other noted personalities in Odisha's Sambalpur district.
The Sambalpur police arrested the youth for allegedly trying to cheat people after creating fake Facebook profiles of Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das, MLAs Narasingha Mishra, Jayanarayan Mishra and Sambalpur district collector Shubham Saxena.
He was arrested after a few politicians alerted the police about fake Facebook profiles of them.
Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Arora said the accused used to extract money and other favours from people by impersonating as MLA, Minister and other eminent personalities.
The youth has allegedly created as many as 100 fake accounts of local leaders and eminent personalities.
