All govt hospitals will have e-hospital management system:

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Monday said all government- run hospitals in the state will have e- management system which will help both patients and officials.

He said all the 384 CHCs (community health centres), 1318 PHCs (primary health centres), seven medical colleges and 32 district headquarters hospitals will have the Odisha e- Management Information System (OeHMIS) facility within two years



The which will help both the patients and the officials, Das said after reviewing the progress in implementation of the Rs 1,416 lakh OeHMIS programme.

The programme was earlier launched in SCB Medical College Hospistal in Cuttack and Capital in Bhubaneswar on a pilot basis.

Das said one can easily find diagnostic reports, prescription details and doctor's advices at the click of a mouse.

"The patients health data will be stored like in AIIMS and big hospitals in other states. It will help in making better our healthcare services," the said.

Maintaining the clinical care history of all the patients can be done through the new programme as a patient can easily know about the history of his/her

The also issued a time limit to both the ongoing and future constructions projects for completion. "We have to go very fast," the minister said adding that he will hold timely review of all the matters.

Das also said that the department will soon prepare a new Health Policy Vision 2025 in which all the government-run hospitals will have management and Odisha will become a doctor surplus state in the next two years.

Replying a question, the minister said: " Doctors are respectable persons. In our new health policy, we will be introducing new incentives so that doctors from the state will not be interested to go outside Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)