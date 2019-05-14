Inter-state narcotics smuggler held in Kathua, 680 kg poppy straw seized

An inter-state narcotics smuggler was arrested and 680 kg of poppy straw seized from him in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Tuesday, a said.

Kulvinder Singh, a resident, was driving a truck loaded with 29 bags of poppy straw weighing 680 kg in total, when he was stopped near Dream Land Park on as part of surprise checks, Senior of Police, Kathua, Shridhar Patil said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the law was registered against the accused driver, said, adding further investigation is on.

He termed the drug seizure a "major success".

