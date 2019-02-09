Odisha's fiscal performance registers growth in FY'19 last

Odisha's budget utilisation by end of January for the current fiscal has grown around 19 per cent over the corresponding period of last fiscal with an actual spending of Rs 7,9058 crore, A K Meena has said.

The expenditure in the social sector has been around Rs 36,021 crore registering over 30 per cent growth over the expenditure up to January during the last fiscal, he said after an all secretaries meeting chaired by A P Padhi here on Friday.

The projects under social sector are executed and monitored through the departments of panchayati raj and drinking water, women & child development, school and mass education, ST, SC development, health & family welfare, higher education, skill development and technical education, social security and empowerment of persons with disability.

The total expenditure in the infrastructure sector has touched Rs 12,633 crore marking a growth of around 6 per cent over the corresponding period of last fiscal. Similarly, the total expenditure in the agriculture and allied sector has grown Rs 9,972 crore, Meena said.

While reviewing fiscal performance of various departments up to January 2019, Padhi directed the departments to focus on the accomplishment of the sustainable development targets.

