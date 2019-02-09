2 killed, 4 kids injured in lightning strikes in Nepal

Two people were killed and four children seriously injured in separate incidents of strikes in the western part of Nepal, police said.

A 20-year-old girl, identified as Saraswoti Nath, was killed after being struck by at Bhageshwor area in district on Friday, they said.

Her two brothers, aged 15 and 8, and as many sisters, aged 14 and 12, sustained serious injuries in the incident.

They have been admitted at sub-regional hospital in Dadeldhura, police added.

In a separate incident at Amargadhi area in the same district, a 48-year-old man, identified as Gogan Daulyal, died after being hit by lightening on Friday, they said.

In Nepal, is considered as one of the major causes of natural calamities deaths.

Parts of have been witnessing heavy rains and snowfall from the past few days.

