Of nearly 20,600 paper trail machine results, 12,480 matched with EVMs so far: EC sources

Of the nearly 20,600 paper trail machine results to be counted Thursday, 12,480 have been matched with machines (EVMs) so far, sources have said.

Citing reports of electoral officers, the sources said there have been no mismatch with EVM tally. There have been one case which appears to be a manual error.

"It is being looked into by the EC."



This is for the first time in a Lok Sabha election that results of voting machines will be matched with slips generated by paper trail machines.

The exercise will take place in five polling stations per assembly segment which effectively means that out of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20,600 such stations.

