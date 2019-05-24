Doctor hangs herself, three seniors booked

A 23-year-old doctor belonging to a tribal community allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at the hostel of the government-run here, police said Thursday.

Payal Salman Tadvi, the deceased, was under depression as three of her senior colleagues allegedly used to harass her with castiest remarks, police said.

She allegedly hanged herself Wednesday night.

Tadvi was the student of a post-graduate course in gynecology.

The accused doctors also used to defame Payal on groups of students, a said.

have registered a case against three doctors and probe is on.

