Omar Abdullah questions Indian cricket team's "listless" performance

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Sunday questioned the Indian cricket team's "listless" performance against England in the World Cup on Sunday.
He wondered whether the Indian team would put up a better show if its place in the semi-finals of the tournament was at stake.
"Would the batting be as listless if our place in the semifinals was at stake here rather than England's & Pakistan's? #CWC19," Abdullah tweeted.
