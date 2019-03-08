On International Womens Day, Nitish salutes the fair sex

Chief Minister Kumar hailed the contribution of women in building the nation and the state on the occasion of International Womens Day Friday.

On his official twitter handle, Kumar posted a sticker inscribed with the message in Hindi heartiest congratulations and good wishes to women who have been doing their bit in building the nation and the state.

In his more than a decade-long tenure, the Chief Minister has come up with a number of programmes aimed at improving the lot of women including ban on alcohol, campaigns against child marriage and dowry besides schemes for providing school-going girls with bicycles, uniforms and sanitary pads.

took the opportunity to state he was proud of his daughter Sonakshi Sinha, who is one of the promising Bollywood actresses of her generation.

Whether it is defence, technology, art, cinema or social service, women are leading the way everywhere. It is only when the woman is empowered at home that she can truly be liberated. I appeal to all fathers to become the wind beneath their daughters wings, the tweeted.

It begins at home because behind every successful woman is a father who trusted her. I am so proud of my daughter @sonakshisinha and her great mother. May every man have the opportunity to be the in the lives of his women. Happy Womens Day, Sinha said in another tweet.

RJD heir apparent and of the opposition in assembly Tejashwi Yadav tweeted a woman performs all the duties of a man but a man cannot do all that a woman can do. Warm greetings, love and regards to all and added hashtags #InternationalWomansDay and #HappyWomensDay2019.

Yadavs elder brother known to be a favourite of mother and eldest sister and recently in for filing a petition seeking to divorce his wife of six months posted on the a Hindi verse which stated power thy name is woman. You are tender but not frail You are the giver of life and the vanquisher of death.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)