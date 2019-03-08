JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Australia tour of India 2019 » News

Team India wears 'special cap' in Ranchi ODI to honour armed forces
Business Standard

Virat Kohli becomes 4th Indian skipper to complete 4000 runs in ODI

Kohli now joins the elite list of former skippers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI

Virat Kohli on Friday became only the fourth Indian skipper to pile up 4,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.

Kohli, who needed just 27 runs to achieve the feat, accomplished it in his 66th ODI as captain during the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi.

Kohli now joins the elite list of former skippers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly.

Kohli, who hit a century on Friday, has so far registered 19 ODI tons and 14 fifties from 62 innings as the Indian captain.

Chasing Australia's challenging 313 for 5, Kohli made a classy 123 off 95 balls to keep India in the hunt before being bowled by Adam Zampa at a crucial time.

Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 4,000 runs in 63 innings, surpassing former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, who reached the milestone in 77 innings.
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY