People to get train tickets printed in Odia from April 1

Railway passengers from will get train tickets printed in Odia besides English and Hindi very soon, officials sources said.

A decision has been taken to start this service from April 1, on the occasion of Diwas 2019, an said.

The Indian Railways earlier had decided that tickets for train journeys would be printed in vernacular languages apart from English and Hindi.

Accordingly, train tickets printed in Odia will be available across 317 stations under East Coast Railway, South Eastern Railway & South East Central Railway jurisdictions within the state.

The train tickets printed in Odia would be applicable for unreserved tickets bought manually from various ticket counters across the state.

Many people of the state who are unable to read in English or in Hindi would be benefited, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)