One dead, four injured in Spanish train collision

A train died and four people were seriously injured in northeast when two trains collided head-on outside Barcelona, the rail company and emergency services said.

The crash occurred on Friday during the after-work rush hour, near Castellgali some 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the Catalan capital, national rail company said in a statement.

The collision claimed the life of a 26-year-old and severely injured four passengers, while another 100 suffered minor injuries, the emergency services said on

Sixty-five people were unharmed. said an investigation was opened into the crash.

In November, one person died and 49 others were injured on the same line when a landslide caused a train to derail.

