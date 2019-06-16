One held for duping man of over Rs 4 lakh

A man was arrested for allegedly duping a person of over Rs 4 lakh using an and a mobile application by fraudulently accessing her details, police said Sunday.

The arrested accused was identified as Jitender, a resident of Brij Puri, they said.

According to a senior police officer, a complaint was received on June 2 wherein it was alleged that messages were received on her phone number regarding deduction of balance. A total of Rs 4,49,000 was deducted from the complainant's account, with the Yamuna Vihar branch, from April 20 to May 29.

Through the scrutiny of account statement of the complainant, Rs 14,000 were found to be transferred to an e-wallet, while Rs 4,30,000 were transferred to a account in Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

"Police zeroed in on the location of accused and subsequently nabbed him from Dayalpur area of Delhi," of Police (Northeast) said.

One mobile phone and Rs 11,000 in cash were recovered from his possession while Rs 63,000 has been seized in alleged bank accounts, the DCP said.

During interrogation, disclosed that he came to know about the balance available in the complainant's after reading an in her mobile phone, the DCP said.

Thereafter, he fraudulently obtained details of debit card/CVV/OTP of the complainant and installed an and mobile application of the bank, police said.

The accused then transferred Rs 14,000 to his and Rs 4,30,000 in a in Jaunpur branch and further transferred the remaining amount in two other bank accounts, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)