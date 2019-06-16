8 of family on way to Agra killed in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Eight members of a family were killed on their way from Greater to after their car rammed into a truck on Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened around 9 am in the station area, about 30 km from city. They were going to when their car rammed into a truck moving ahead of it, of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

Five persons of the family, who were from Jewar in district, died at the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the said.

Police said the car was completely mangled and they had to use to bring out the bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj (30), Anita (30), Vishnu (23), Taruna (21), Santoshi (19), Shalu (20), Anjali (11) Gabbar (24), the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The fled with his vehicle from the spot after the incident, the said.

