8 of family on way to Agra killed in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Press Trust of India  |  Mathura (UP) 

Eight members of a family were killed on their way from Greater Noida to Agra after their car rammed into a truck on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened around 9 am in the Baldeo police station area, about 30 km from Mathura city. They were going to Agra when their car rammed into a truck moving ahead of it, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

Five persons of the family, who were from Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district, died at the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the officer said.

Police said the car was completely mangled and they had to use gas cutters to bring out the bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj (30), Anita (30), Vishnu (23), Taruna (21), Santoshi (19), Shalu (20), Anjali (11) Gabbar (24), the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The truck driver fled with his vehicle from the spot after the incident, the officer said.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 21:05 IST

