Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is new ISI chief

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed would be the new chief of Pakistan's powerful spy agency ISI, the Army announced Sunday.

The Pakistan Army on Sunday announced a number of changes to postings of its top generals.

Hameed was appointed as the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) in place of Lt Gen Asim Munir, who was transferred and appointed as Corps Commander Gujranwala.

Gen Munir was appointed as ISI chief in October last year after the retirement of his predecessor Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar.

On April 12, the Pakistan Army promoted then-Major General Hameed to the rank of lieutenant general and appointed him Adjutant General at the General Headquarters (GHQ) later that month.

He was previously serving as the head of the Counter Intelligence wing in the ISI, Geo News reported.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 21:00 IST

