SPO disengaged, another cop suspended after bribe footage goes viral

A Special Police Officer (SPO), posted with traffic department, was disengaged after a video purportedly showed him demanding bribe from a driver to allow him a passage here, officials said on Saturday.

A selection grade constable of the traffic department was also placed under suspension in the case and a departmental inquiry ordered against him, the officials said.

Selection grade constable Chattar Singh and SPO Sanjay Sharma are the traffic policemen concerned, they said. The incident happened on Friday when the two were deployed for traffic regulation at 4th Tawi bridge in the city.

The driver, from whom the bribe was allegedly sought, secretly shot a video footage, which later went viral, when he was stopped by traffic police personnel.

In the video, the SPO is purportedly seen boarding the vehicle and taking the bribe from the reluctant driver to let him go. He is then seen getting down. His senior was standing on the roadside.

"The behavior of the SPO was found to be highly objectionable, indisciplined and in dereliction of duty. In view of the same, the SPO has been disengaged from the job with immediate effect," a police spokesman said today.

He said further legal action in the matter will follow.

Earlier, the Jammu senior superintendent of police (traffic) issued an order within hours of the incident, saying since the selection grade constable did not stop the SPO from boarding the vehicle for ulterior motives, he stands suspended with immediate effect.

"The (suspended) selection grade constable is directed to report to traffic police line Jammu immediately and deposit his uniform articles in stores. A departmental inquiry is hereby ordered against him and entrusted to Additional Superintendent of Police, traffic city Jammu...and submit findings within five days positively," the order issued late Friday said.

The SSP said the incident has tarnished the image of the uniformed traffic police.

