Chhattisgarh under prohibitory cover as state reports first Covid-19 case
One Indian dies of coronavirus in Iran, others being closely monitored

The Indians infected with coronavirus in Iran have been segregated and taken care of very well by the government there, said a senior MEA official

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Commuters wearing masks to prevent contamination of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) walk along the Janpath market in New Delhi | PTI photo

The government on Thursday said one Indian who tested positive for coronavirus has died in Iran while the other citizens infected with the disease are being provided treatment and taken care of by the Iranian government.

"We have evacuated 590 people from Iran where the situation is very severe. The Indians infected with coronavirus in Iran have been segregated and taken care of very well by the government there. We believe they will recover and we will bring them back," a senior MEA official said, adding that 201 Indians were evacuated from Iran on Wednesday.

The official said closely knit families required some persuasion and counselling during the process of segregation to prevent the spread of the contagion.

"Some pilgrims and students are still there and our embassy and mission are in control (of the situation)," he said.
