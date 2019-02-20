One killed, another missing after taking dip in Hooghly river

One person was killed and another went missing after a group of nine people were swept away by high tide while taking a dip in the Hooghly river, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 11 PM on Tuesday when they went to take a dip in the river after performing the last rites of a kin, a of said.

While the rest were rescued by locals and taken to the Medical College Hospital, Prosenjit Majumder (32) died and Mitali Chowdhury (58) is still missing, he said.

Disaster management officials are conducting search operations along with (RTF) personnel, the added.

