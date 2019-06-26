One killed, six injured in truck-car collision in Firozabad

One member of a



party was killed and six others, including bridegroom, were injured when their car collided with a truck in Jasrana area here, police said.

The party was on its way to a village under Aurangabad area when it collided with a truck on Mustafabad road near Bhadau village on Tuesday night killing Chandrapal (60), SP (rural) said.

Six injured, including the bridegroom, have been admitted to the district hospital, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)