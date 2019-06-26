One killed, six injured in truck-car collision in Firozabad

-
ALSO READ
Newly-wed man hospitalised after attack by wife's relatives
People with happy spouses may live longer: Study
Deceased policeman's colleagues pitch in for daughter's wedding
Indian matrimonial sites show shift in attitude towards intercaste marriage: Study
Nepal officials in quandary as 14-yr-old gives birth after partnering with underage boy
-
One member of a marriage
party was killed and six others, including bridegroom, were injured when their car collided with a truck in Jasrana area here, police said.
The marriage party was on its way to a village under Aurangabad area when it collided with a truck on Mustafabad road near Bhadau village on Tuesday night killing Chandrapal (60), SP (rural) Rajesh Kumar said.
Six injured, including the bridegroom, have been admitted to the district hospital, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU