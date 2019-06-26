One killed, six injured in truck-car collision in Firozabad

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Firozabad (UP) 

One member of a marriage

party was killed and six others, including bridegroom, were injured when their car collided with a truck in Jasrana area here, police said.

The marriage party was on its way to a village under Aurangabad area when it collided with a truck on Mustafabad road near Bhadau village on Tuesday night killing Chandrapal (60), SP (rural) Rajesh Kumar said.

Six injured, including the bridegroom, have been admitted to the district hospital, the SP added.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 12:00 IST

