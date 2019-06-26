JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Australian media demands press freedom law reforms

Women's unaccounted labour behind malnutrition in India: Study
Business Standard

Uttarakhand minister's son killed in UP road accident

Press Trust of India  |  Bareilly (UP) 

Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur has been killed after the car in which he was travelling hit a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said Wednesday.

Ankur, 24, was on his to Gorakhpur on Tuesday night along with two friends to attend a wedding when the incident happened near Future College on Lucknow Road in the district's Faridpur area. His friend Munni Giri (26) was also killed in the accident, police said.

The other person has been injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, said Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU