Uttarakhand minister's son killed in UP road accident

Education Minister Arvind Pandey's son has been killed after the car in which he was travelling hit a truck in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Wednesday.

Ankur, 24, was on his to Gorakhpur on Tuesday night along with two friends to attend a wedding when the incident happened near on Lucknow Road in the district's Faridpur area. His friend Munni Giri (26) was also killed in the accident, police said.

The other person has been injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, said Senior of Police Muniraj.

has expressed grief over the deaths and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

