One killed, two injured in blast in J-K's Kulgam

One person was killed and two others injured Thursday in a blast in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

An explosion took place at Chadder village in district injuring three persons, one of whom succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, a said.

The deceased has been identified as Nazir Ahmad, he added.

The other two are undergoing treatment, he said, adding, the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)