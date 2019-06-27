Branding on wheels: Freight trains to display ads for first time

For the first time, freight trains will display advertisements to generate non- revenue, senior railway officials said Thursday.

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has awarded a contract under the "Branding on Wheels" scheme to Dalmia Cement for a period of five years for 300 BOXN wagons or five rakes.The wagons have an aluminium body on a

"The advertisement will be displayed on the exterior of the (freight) and while we are attempting such a method of generating non- revenue for the first time, we will give it wide publicity so that it can be replicated.

"It is and this means that the client will get greater publicity across the route," said an

Beside awarding the advertisement contract for freight trains, the SER has also successfully awarded a contract for branding on rakes of the Steel Express, which connects in to Howrah in

Generation of non- revenue has been a thorn in the side of the railways for a long time and despite efforts to launch such initiatives, none of them have actually hit it off.

Railways has earned Rs 204.10 crore and Rs 223.53 crore during financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively from non-fare revenues, informed parliament on Wednesday.

The further said to generate more revenue, the railways has issued policies for generating non-fare revenues from sources such as mobile assets, out of home advertising, and content on demand.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)