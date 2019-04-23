JUST IN
One million species face extinction due to human influence, say UN report

The accelerating loss of clean air, drinkable water, CO2-absorbing forests, pollinating insects, protein-rich fish and storm-blocking mangroves and more poses no less of a threat than climate change

AFP/PTI  |  Paris 

rhino, south africa, wild animals
Representative image

Up to one million species face extinction due to human influence, according to a draft UN report obtained by AFP that catalogues the undermining of natural resources upon which humanity's survival depends.

The accelerating loss of clean air, drinkable water, CO2-absorbing forests, pollinating insects, protein-rich fish and storm-blocking mangroves and more poses no less of a threat than climate change, says the report, set to be unveiled May 6.

Delegates from 130 nations meeting in Paris from April 29 will vet the 44-page summary of an 1,800-page UN assessment of scientific literature on the state of Nature.
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 18:55 IST

