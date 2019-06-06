One more TN girl ends life after failing NEET 2019

An 18-year-old girl committed by herself in her house near here on Thursday after failing to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, a day after two girls ended their lives in for the same reason.

A total of three girls have committed within two days in the state after the NEET results were declared.

M Monisha took her life after she could not crack the exam for the second time this year.

"She could not succeed in her previous attempt last year and the girl this year has got a very low score in NEET," a told

The student, belonging to Koonimedu Kuppam near Marakkanam in this district, had completed her Class 12 from a reputed school at Tiruchengode in district.

Belonging to the fishermen community, she studied hard for the exam for a year and was dejected due to her failure, the said.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that the girl's mother had died recently.

She was close to her father and may have felt that he would be dejected about the outcome, the said.

On June 5, S Ritusree and N Vaishiya of Tirupur and Pattukottai respectively ended their lives following their failure in NEET.

In 2017, Anitha of district had committed following her failure to clear the NEET and it led to protests and opposition to the test.

Last year, from district and K Subashri of Tiruchirappalli had killed themselves for the same reason.

