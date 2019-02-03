One who can not take care of home, can not manage country:

Party workers should fulfil their domestic responsibilities first because those who can not do that "can not manage the country", has said.

He was speaking at a gathering of former workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), BJP's student wing, here Saturday.

"I meet many people who say we want to devote our lives for the BJP, for the country. I asked (one such person) what do you do, and who all are there in your family. He said I have closed my shop as it was not doing well....there is wife at home, children," said.

"I said (to him) first take care of your home, because one who can not manage his home can not manage the country. Hence first manage your home and look after your children properly, then work for the party and country," he said.

