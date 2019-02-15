Reliance Entertainment acquires screen rights of Harappa' trilogy

Vineet Bajpai's "Harappa" trilogy is set to be adapted into the big screen or a with acquiring its rights.

The "Harappa" trilogy comprises three fiction novels - "Harappa: Curse of the Blood River" (2017); "Pralay: The Great Deluge" (2018) and "Kashi: Secret of the Black Temple" (2018).

According to the deal's advisor, from The Story Ink, "It is, beyond all doubt, a milestone transaction in terms of scale and ambition from both parties. This project holds the promise to set new standards in book-to-screen adaptations."



The three books, published by TreeShade Books, combine mythology, history, fantasy, crime and the modern-day thriller element.

Speaking about the acquisition, Sweta Agnihotri, (content syndication) at Reliance Entertainment, said, "The 'Harappa' trilogy transcends genre-categorisation and blends across the realms of history, mythology, fantasy, crime, thriller and contemporary fiction. It is the perfect story that needs to be told to a wider audience of cinema and digital-content."



Bajpai termed it as a momentous occasion.

"Everyone wanted to see the saga retold on the silver screen. I could not have asked for a better partner than They have the legacy, the experience and the reach to do full justice to the scale and grandeur needed to adapt the 'Harappa' trilogy on screen," he said.

