Only 24 pc sowing complete in Maha with delayed rains

With the monsoon setting in late, Maharashtra has seen only 24 per cent sowing so far against 71 per cent a year ago.

The state agriculture ministry said sowing was complete on 35,67,936 hectares. On average, 1,49,73,720 hectares are cultivated in the state.

Farmers have given preference to pulses such as tur, moong and urad against cereal crops in the sowing so far.

As of Friday, pulses were sown on 3,81,480 hectares. Generally, pulses are sown over 20,54,306 hectares in Maharashtra.

Monsoon arrived in the state on June 18, 11 days late.

Certain crops like urad are ready within 4-5 weeks and it allows farmers to take another crop. But the sowing has been delayed this year and if the monsoon withdraws early, the farmers will be able to take only one crop, said an agriculture department official.

The state witnessed low sowing during the rabi season last year due to early withdrawal of rains.

The total sowing of food grain crops, which comprise pulses and cereals, is 14 per cent, as of now, against 61 per cent a year ago.

Other crops including sugarcane have recorded 46 per cent sowing.

