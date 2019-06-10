Only time will decide if AIADMK needs single/dual leadership:

Only time will determine if AIADMK needs single or dual leadership, senior leader and fisheries D said Monday, as he advised workers to toe the partyline by remaining silent and not give a handle to "enemies" to break the ruling party.

In the absence of former leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the said every one in the party are dutifully carrying forward their legacy.

"Only time has to tell whether AIADMK needs single or dual leadership.

I am not saying it will be decided by MLAs, ministers or the party leadership, but it should be decided by thousands of cadres," told reporters here.

In an indication of differences within the ruling party, a senior leader R T Ramachandran Sunday backed Madurai-based counterpart V V Rajan Chellappa's pitch for a single leader to steer the outfit.

Dismissing rumours about differences, said "In the present situation, enemies are trying to break the AIADMK. We should not let that happen.

All of us should cooperate, obey orders of the party leaders and remain silent," he said.

This is the regime of 'Puratchi Thalaivar' (revolutionary leader) MGR and 'Amma' (Jayalalithaa), he asserted.

"Every one in the party are dutifully carrying forward the legacy and party," Jayakumar added.

With voices against dual leadership voices reportedly growing louder, the party has called a meeting of its seniors, including Ministers, district secretaries, MPs and MLAs on June 12.

The party has also issued a gag order restraining partymen from airing their views in public.

A release issued by chief K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, AIADMK co-cordinator and respectively, on Sunday had cautioned partymen that their utterances on intra-party affairs may become a handle for the opposition to target the ruling party and hence they must avoid it.

"Whoever wishes to express their views for the welfare of AIADMK should utilise opportunities in party fora like the general and executive councils, besides consultative sessions," the release said.

According to an AIADMK spokesperson, expressing opinions in the open only provide fodder to the opposition.

