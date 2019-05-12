Oppn creating rift using Parrikar's son's name: Goa BJP chief

The BJP Sunday said opposition parties were trying to create a rift in it by using the name of former minister late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal, who was not given a ticket for the bypoll.

The bypoll, scheduled for May 19, was necessitated due to the death of Parrikar on March 17.

The and the Suraksha Manch have been claiming the BJP did injustice to Utpal by not giving him a party ticket for the bypoll.

The BJP's candidate for the seat is former MLA

"No one projected the name of (for bypoll). His name, along with that Kunkolienkar, was discussed and then recommended to the BJP central committee, which chose Kunkolienkar," BJP told reporters here.

had issued a statement after Kunkolienkar's nomination in which he said he respected the party's decision and would continue to work for its victory in the polls.

