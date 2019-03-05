Cong lowering morale of security forces for petty political gains: BJP

Accusing the of trying to lower the morale of security forces for "petty political gains", the BJP on Tuesday said comments by the opposition party's leaders on the air strike are part of a "conspiracy" that has the blessings of

BJP seized on Digvijay Singh's tweet, terming the Pulwama terror attack a "durghatna" (accident), to mount a stinging attack on the opposition party and allege that its senior leaders are speaking the language of

The Congress, in turn, accused the BJP of politicising the armed forces and said it was spreading "false propaganda" over the February 26 air strike in in Pakistan's province.

Prasad also referred to comments of Congress' former ministers and P Chidambaram to claim they do not trust the and the No foreign country has sought evidence of the air strike, the BJP said, adding that leaders do not believe in Indian

"It is part of a design with blessings of (Congress president) and (UPA chairperson) Let the country ask them questions," the said.

He also asked the Congress not to "reduce the morale, courage and prestige of our forces" for "petty extraneous political gains".

Singh had tweeted earlier in the day, "Doubts are being raised in some international media following the 'air strike' after the Pulwama accident. This is also raising questions on our government's credibility."



Later, trolled for referring to the February 14 attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama as an accident, Singh tweeted again, saying there should be no doubt the incident was an act of terrorism.

Hitting out at the former minister, Prasad said the minister had alleged a RSS hand in the terror attack in 2008 and also questioned the killing of suspected terrorists in an encounter in Delhi's Batla House the same year.

He told reporters that leaders like Singh and Sibal are "repeat offenders".

"Is this part of a conspiracy because whatever they (Congress leaders) are saying is being shown in media. The comments of Congress spokespersons are headline in Pakistan," Prasad said.

He said Sibal never sought proof when a "rogue element" raised questions at a press conference on Indian electoral processes but is seeking evidence of the air strike.

Sibal was present at a press conference where a masked self-proclaimed cyber expert claimed electronic voting machines can be hacked, an allegation rejected by the

Prasad also attacked Chidambaram for asking who had made the claim of 300-350 terrorists being killed in when neither the not the External Affairs ministry gave out any figure.

The said even admitted that struck inside its territory and that "there is voluminous contemporaneous evidence available that entire attack was very effective and caused extensive damage to terrorist network".

Prasad cited reports, including one that spoke about presence of many ambulances on the site in Balakot, originating from Pakistan to assert that the air strike hit terror camps.

His colleague Prakash Javadekar lashed out at the Congress for "rubbishing the armed forces' claims and questioning their strength".

"It does not happen in any democracy that trust is not placed in the Only the Congress can commit such a sin," he said.

On the day of the strike, said a "very large number of terrorists" were killed in Balakot. On Monday, IAF B S Dhanoa said the Air Force does not count human casualties and it is for the government to provide details on the death toll.

Though government sources said up to 350 terrorists were killed and BJP put the toll at 250, there has been no official statement on the number of casualties.

Prasad also attacked West Bengal and Trinamool Congress leader

"Mamata ji, you are a product of struggle. What is wrong with you," he asked, saying she should not insult the martyrdom of soldiers.

Asked about Shah's claim that over 250 terrorists were killed, he said the would have gone by "estimation" and added that the real casualty can be even bigger.

The Congress on Monday had asked what was the basis for Shah's claim and why was or his government not giving details of casualties.

Prasad, however, also claimed his party would not speculate on it and referred to the Air Force's stand that it is for the government to give out the details.

Refusing to be drawn into controversy over Digvijay Singh's remarks, former and Congress leader A K told reporters, "Don't politicise the armed forces. Don't bring the military in the I request the BJP president, I request the don't politicise the As a former defence minister,

