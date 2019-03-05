Eighth editon of engineering expo on March 14

: Tamil Nadu will host the eighth edition of the International Engineering Sourcing Show here from March 14, with the theme being 'Smart Engineering.'
The three day event is being organised by the Engineering Export Promotion Council, sponsored by the Commerce and Industries Ministry.
Uttar Pradesh will be 'Partner state' for the event.
"This year Smart Engineering is the theme which showcases India as a Global Hub for manufacturing and technology", EEPC said in a statement.
EEPC India senior vice-chairman Mahesh K Desai said that over 400 participants would participate in the event, of which 130 would be from Tamil Nadu and 40 from other nations, including Malaysia, Belgium, Hong Kong, Ukraine and the Czech Republic.
"EEPC India has chosen -- Subcontracting, Industrial and Electrical Machinery, Future Factory and Innovation and Technology as four broad sub-theme in IESS VIII", Desai said.
The other two additions at the event were how to use ayurvedic science by employing technology and role of design in increasing productivity and competency, he said.
Tamil Nadu MSME secretary Dharmendra Pratap Yadav advocated a slew of export promotion measures, particularly in the MSME sector, following inclusion of merchant exporters.
"Chennai is the most relevant venue, dubbed as the Detroit of Asia, accounting for 35 per cent India's auto-component production and 70 per cent of India's overall exports of passenger vehicles", Yadav said.
EEPC India regional director C H Nadiger said engineering exports was the largest commodity exports, accounting for 25 per cent of total exports.
"In 2017-18, engineering exports accounted for USD 76.2 billion. Currently, major markets are USA and EU which account for over 30 per cent of exports", Nadiger said.
The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Department of Heavy Industry and National Institute of Design were also expected to take part in the event.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU