Oppn rally a summit of conflicting ideologies, will form next govt: BJP

The BJP Saturday described the united opposition rally organised by TMC supremo "a rally of self interest and of conflicting ideologies", and exuded confidence of forming the next government in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the party office here, BJP's termed the rally an anti-Modi exercise and said the party was not threatened by such events.

Banerjee Saturday organised 'United India' rally against the in Kolkata, which was attended by more than a dozen leaders of opposition parties, including Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, TDP leader, and HD Kumaraswamy and

"Don't know where the threat to unity is. While Mamata calls it United India, we can clearly see a divided leadership. It's a summit of contradictions and conflict. They talk of a new front but I am not sure if it's even the second or the third front," Rudy said.

He further said this rally has also exposed divisions in the opposition camp, "many of these parties are just snubbing each other."



"Left has refused their invitation. SP-BSP alliance snubbed in UP which has now extended support to the rally. This is a rally of self-interest," he said.

People have seen the performance of the and the BJP will form the next government with full majority, Rudy said.

"Today's opposition rally in Kolkata is an anti-Modi exercise. Who is their leader," he asked.

On the question of attending the opposition rally, he said BJP will take cognisance of it and said,"They make it a point to be present after party issues whip so that they don't lose their membership. At the same time they are so opportunistic that they want to climb the stage and be present at a conclave.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)