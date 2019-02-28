Oppn voice muffled in Tripura Assembly, says CPI(M) legislator

Accusing of political bias, Opposition CPI (M) MLAs Thursday alleged their voices were muffled in the Assembly.

The was presiding over the interim Budget session in the Assembly in absence of Rebati Mohan Das.

Tapan Chakraborty, the CPI(M) in the House, said the opposition bench legislators were not allowed to speak on a Calling Attention Notice, moved by CPI (M) MLAs and to highlight the plight of paddy farmers in district in view of the rising water level at

Choudhury walked out of the House in protest, he said.

We were not allowed to speak, but a ruling party MLA was given nearly 15 minutes to make irrelevant statements. Our MLAs were forced to remain silent. The was partial in his approach, Chakraborty told reporters.

There is no freedom of speech in the House, he said.

We severely condemn the role of the deputy speaker in suppressing our voices. We want business to be conducted in democratic way in the Assembly, the CPI(M) MLA insisted.

Responding to the Calling Attention Notice, for Agriculture and Welfare told the House Thursday that the water resource department, in keeping with a court order, had to shut down a sluice gate on a local rivulet to maintain 11-meter water level in the lake.

A survey has revealed that 1,395 families are unable to cultivate paddy on 615.70-hectare land adjoining the lake. The is preparing a master plan to ensure alternative means of income for these families, the said.

Chakraborty, when asked about the state governments assurance, said farmers interests need to be prioritized under all circumstances.

We dont object to the plans of the government. However, we want to ensure that farmers interests are protected at all cost, he said.

The CPI(M) also said that the two MLAs, who moved the in the House, could have given a in-depth insight into the problem as they represented the people of district.

It is not acceptable that those who moved the were not allowed to speak on the matter, even when the ruling party MLA was allotted 15 minutes, Chakraborty said, referring to Singha Roy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)