Delhi Metro's Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section to be inspected for safety on Mar 4

The 6.6-km City Centre- Electronic City section of Metro, an extension of the Blue Line, will be inspected for safety on March 4, paving way for its opening, officials said Thursday.

This fully-elevated section consists of six stations -- Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Electronic City.

"The civil work on the section is over and trials are currently underway. of (CMRS) S K Pathak will inspect the 6.675-km long Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of Metro's on Monday," a said.

The extension will immensely help residents of Noida.

Once operational, the extended corridor will bring the close to the recently-opened Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida.

Sector 52 station is very close to one of the stations on the Aqua Line, and its commuters are awaiting last-mile connectivity between the two lines.

The Metro's current operational span is 327 km with 236 stations in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

