Customs seizes over 32 kg gold from Afghan national

In a big haul, the Customs Department Thursday claimed to have seized over 32 kg gold from an Afghan national, who has been put under arrest.
The gold weighing 32.65 kg was seized from Adel Saeed Ghulam, an official statement by the Commissioner (Customs) Dipak Kumar Gupta said.
Gupta said the gold was concealed inside an apple consignment and was seized at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Attari.
Ghulam was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, he added in the statement.
