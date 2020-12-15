Opposition parties misleading farmers as part of conspiracy: PM Modi

Farmers gathered near are being misled as part of a conspiracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for some development projects in his home state Gujarat, Modi also said his government is addressing farmers' concerns over the new agri laws.

"Farmers gathered near are being misled as part of a conspiracy. Farmers are told that their land will be grabbed by others if new farm reforms get implemented. I want to ask you, did the dairy owner take your cattle because you are selling milk to him," the prime minister said.

"Opposition parties, when they were in power, were in favour of these farm sector reforms, but did not take any decision back then. Now when the country has decided to embrace these reforms, these people are spreading falsehood and misleading farmers. I want to reiterate that my government is ready 24 hours to resolve all your doubts," Modi said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been protesting near various border points of including Singhu and Tikri for over a fortnight demanding the Centre repeal three new farm laws.

