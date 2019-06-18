Osaka grinds out opening win on grass

World number one Osaka progressed to round two of the Birmingham Classic on Tuesday, but was made to work for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win over Greece's

Osaka admitted in her pre-tournament press conference that she still does not feel comfortable on grass.

However, she got off to a flying start in her first match since losing in the third round of

Osaka broke the Sakkari serve three times in romping through the first set. The world number 33 fought back in the second to take the match to a deciding set.

Osaka needed to stave off five break points in the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead but then pounced immediately for the only break in the final set.

will face Osaka in round two after easing past 6-1, 6-4. Former champion set up a second round clash with Britain's with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Iga Swiatek.

World number three will face her twin sister in the next round after the latter beat Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-4.

