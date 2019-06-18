Trump to hold extended talks with Xi on sidelines of G20 in Japan next week

US Tuesday said he will hold an extended meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the summit in Osaka, next week, amid the ongoing trade war between two of the world's largest economies.

Trump met with Xi at the previous in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last December. The two leaders discussed the trade dispute and tariffs, as well as the US opioid crisis.

"We will be having an extended meeting next week at the in Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting," Trump said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Trump's tweet came after his telephonic conversation with Xi.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the importance of levelling the playing field for US farmers, workers, and businesses through a fair and reciprocal economic relationship, the US side said.

This includes addressing structural barriers to trade with and achieving meaningful reforms that are enforceable and verifiable.

The leaders also discussed regional security issues. The two presidents look forward to meeting again in Osaka, at the Summit.

"Had a very good with Xi of China," Trump said.

Despite differences over key trade and strategic issues, Trump and Xi talk at regular intervals.

Trump ratcheted up trade tensions when he slapped tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of products in May. The has threatened to place tariffs on another USD 300 billion worth of Chinese goods, saying he would hold off on doing so until after the G-20.

Trump wants to take steps to address the issue of massive trade imbalance, stop coercing its companies and stop theft of intellectual property.

Leaders of top 20 economies of the world, including and the of the are scheduled to meet in Osaka, Japan for the biannual G-20 Summit.

During a Congressional hearing on Trump's trade policies, Senator Charles Grassley, of the Senate Finance Committee, said that Trump has rightly pointed out that trade must be fair for workers and this is central to his commitment to confront and unfair trade practices and their American policies.

"When American companies get access to Chinese market they often have to sacrifice valuable intellectual property or enter joint ventures with Chinese companies. China's massive subsidies also create global distortions, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)