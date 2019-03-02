Pillai Group to offer sports management program under FIFA/CIES University Network

The Mahatma Education Society's Group of Institutions has partnered with and the University Network to offer a Management program, the first of its kind in

FIFA- which runs this course in 15 other countries will roll out its 16th centre at the Group's Management training centre in Panvel from September 2019 and is expected to attract applications from all South Asian countries, from which the required number of students will be chosen after a rigorous selection process conducted by for

This was announced by K M Vasudevan Pillai, chairman, Group of Institutions at a special FIFA/CIES/PILLAI Summit on the theme 'Sport and the Development of a Nation'.

Four-time Olympian and gold medallist Shiny Wilson, who inaugurated the summit, acknowledged the growing market in the country.

"While top sports persons will always get jobs, sports management will offer opportunities to people who are passionate about sport, but are not good enough to make a professional career out of it.

"With the FIFA-CIES Sports management course in partnership with the Pillai Group, they can now fulfil their dream of working with the best in the sports field," Wilson said.

At the inaugural session, Prof. Pierre Lanfranchi, at CIES, Switzerland, emphasised the need for such training in sports organisations in the Indian subcontinent.

"The Indian sub-continent is witnessing an increasing demand for sports management professionals in recent times.

"At CIES, we developed the FIFA/ Programme in Sports Management with the objective of equipping such professionals involved in the various sporting federations, associations and clubs with the necessary while taking into account the specificities and realities of the local environment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)