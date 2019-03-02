Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan to voice star in Scooby-Doo reboot

Actors Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, and will voice star in the new animated film.

Forte, best known for "Lego Movie: The Second Part", will lend voice to the iconic character of Shaggy, the best friend of Scooby-Doo, who will be voiced by Welker in the animated feature.

The film, titled "Scooby", is set to be directed by from a script by Matt Lieberman, according to The

Rodriguez will take on the role of Velma, the brains of the group known as Mystery Inc, while Morgan will voice star as Caveman, a character who has appeared in other cartoons, but not the original "Scooby-Doo".

The story sees the gang join forces with other heroes of the Hanna-Barbera universe to save the world from and his evil plans.

The film has a release date of May 2020.

The last project for the big screen was the 2004's live-action film " 2: Monsters Unleashed", which featured Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard, Seth Green, and

