Our fight is against terrorists and not Kashmiris: Modi

Asserting that the fight is against terrorists and not Kashmiris, Modi Saturday vowed the terror attack perpetrators would have to pay as he appealed to people to have faith in armed forces, his government and blessings of Maa Bhavani.

Addressing a BJP rally here, Modi also took a dig at Pakistan's Imran Khan, saying "it is the time he stands true to his words".

Modi said peace in the world is not possible if the factory of terrorism continues like this.

"There is consensus in the entire world against terrorism. We are moving ahead with strength to punish the perpetrators of terrorism," he said, referring to the February 14 terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

"Stern action against those who live in and push separatism has been taken and will be taken. This is a changed India, this pain will not be tolerated. We will not sit quiet after suffering this pain. We know how to crush terrorism. This is an of new policies," he said.

Recalling his conversation with during a congratulatory call after the cricketer-turned-politician became Pakistan's premier, Modi said, "People know him as a I told him there has been enough of fights between and got nothing, every fight we have won. I told him let us fight against poverty and illiteracy. He told me, 'Modiji, I am the son of I speak true and I do true.' Today, it is the time he stands true to his words. I will see whether he stands true to his words or not."



The said that most of the countries and large global organisations are united against the terror attack.

He said that Indian soldiers sent one main perpetrator of the terror attack to the place he deserved and asked people to keep faith on soldiers guarding boarders, his government and the blessings of Maa Bhavani, goddess of power and justice.

He said the government took decisions after Pulwama attack that created ripples in

Calling himself 'pradhan sevak', Modi said that he is making efforts to ensure that the enemies of humanities are taught a lesson.

"We have given full freedom to our The overwhelming sentiment in the is of 'veer ras' ( bravery and heroism), but our fight is against terrorism, against the enemies of humanity. Our fight is for Kashmir, not against and not against kashmiris," Modi said.

"Kashmiri youths are also troubled by terrorists. They are also ready to come with us to fight against them. We need to keep them with us. Kashmiri people take care of pilgrims. One year ago, there was firing on pilgrims and Kashmiri Muslim people had lined up for donating blood and to protect lives," he said.

"If we want to win the fight, we should not make mistakes. A terrorist is a terrorist and Kashmiri people are also facing trouble due to terrorism. Previous governments sowed such seeds but this government of India will fulfil the dreams of Kashmiris," he said.

There have been reports of attack on living outside following the Pulwama terror attack.

Narrating his conversation with panch and sarpanch of Valley, Modi said he had sought a promise from them that they would not let any school building to be set afire by terrorists, and not a single school building was torched since.

