Hasina hopes Dhaka fire tragedy will be wake up call for chemical warehouse owners

on Saturday said the February 21 fire tragedy here will force the owners of to rethink about their decision not to relocate their establishments out of the city despite pressure.

A devastating fire broke out at Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar area on February 20, leaving at least 68 people dead. Investigators have not said yet what sparked the fire.

"Before the incident, a decision was made to remove the factories and warehouses, the said on Saturday.

"But no one agreed to it. We tried to install more modern warehouses, but the owners refused. This was unfortunate," she said.

"I hope that those who earlier opposed to relocate their from (crammed) old will not hesitate after the tragedy," she told reporters after visiting the wounded fire patients at and Plastic Surgery here.

The premier's comments came amid massive criticism on the and outcry about the ineffective measures to relocate from the crammed Old neighbourhood.

also stressed the importance of the investigation into the cause of the fire and fire safety for all buildings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)