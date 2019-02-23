JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Eviction of tribals has to be seen "compassionately," says

Hasina hopes Dhaka fire tragedy will be wake up call for chemical warehouse owners
Business Standard

Tinkering with constitutional provisions applicable to state a dangerous trend: Lone

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday said Governor Satya Pal Malik should not tinker with the constitutional provisions applicable to Jammu and Kashmir and asked him to desist from taking any decisions that can have far reaching consequences.

Lone, who was a minister in the erstwhile PDP-led coalition government from the BJP quota, said the Governor's or President's rule is a temporary measure to carry on the day-to-day routine functions of the government.

"The governor is not expected to take major policy decisions, which is the prerogative of an elected government alone. In no way, the governor or the president can or should tinker with the constitutional provisions, which permanently affects the constitutional relationship of the state of J&K with the Union," Lone said.

He said tinkering with the constitutional provisions applicable to the state by the governor's administration is a dangerous trend, which will have "serious repercussions so far as constitutional relationship of the State with the Union is concerned".

He said the governor recently recommended application of not only the Constitution 103rd Amendment Act, 2019, to the state of J&K, but also recommended for application of the Constitution 77th Amendment Act, 1995.

"On the recommendations of the governor, the president issued Constitution Application Orders a couple of days ago," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements